Kenneth Shaffer
Spring Grove - Kenneth E. Shaffer, age 89, passed away on August 28, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Geraldine V. "Toot" (Trimmer) Shaffer, who passed away in 2013.
Ken was born in Ortanna, Adams County on April 11, 1931 and was the son of the late Carrie A. (Singley) Shaffer and Martin L. Shaffer and the stepson of the late Loraine (Clary) Shaffer. He worked as an automotive and electrical mechanic for Frank A. Duff Auto Parts in York and Feeney and McGuigan in York until he retired. After retiring, he became a parttime Coast to Coast truck driver for Earl Meckley Trucking and Penske Trucking. He was an avid motorcyclist and traveled to over 49 states, with his wife, on his Honda Gold Wing. He was a longtime member of Paradise Lutheran Church in Thomasville, where he served as treasurer of the Sunday School. He was a lifetime member of White Rose Motorcycle Club and York County Garagemen's Assoc., where he served as treasurer for over 30 years.
Ken is survived by his children Carrie M. Gladfelter and husband George Jr. of Spring Grove, Barbara A. Sprenkle and husband William of Spring Grove, Martin E. Shaffer and wife Debra of Thomasville and Shane M. Shaffer and wife Cynthia of Spring Grove; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd., Thomasville PA 17364.
