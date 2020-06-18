Kenneth Shearer

Kenneth ShearerYork - Kenneth C. Shearer, 94, of York, passed away at home on Monday, June 15 at home in York.Ken was born on December 12, 1925 on the family farm in North Codorus Township. He was the son of the late William H. and Elizabeth Stough Shearer and went to school at Becks one room schoolhouse. He retired from York Casket Company where he was a spray-painter and supervisor for 43 years. He was a member of the St. Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a 53-year member of the Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, collecting antique engines, and traveling by motorhome.Ken is survived by his wife Jean Shearer; son Rodney Shearer and wife Cyndy of Spring Grove; son Mike Shearer and wife Corrine of Summerland Key, Fl; son Tim Shearer of Hanover; daughter Susan Shearer Wallick and husband Dave of York; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; stepdaughter Geraldine Clauser; stepson Robert Dabler; stepson Thomas Dabler; stepdaughter Jackie Gladfelter and a large and loving step-family. He is predeceased by brother Wayne Stough; sister Fairy Shearer; sister Helen Shearer; sister Audrey Shearer; great grandson Thomas Snyder; stepdaughter Linda Domkoski; and the mother of his children, Ruth Stambaugh Shearer.There will not be a funeral service, and a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 PM at the North Codorus Township Community Park, 4796 Park Lane, Spring Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York New Salem Lions Club, 1445 Seven Valley Road, York, PA 17408.Arrangements by the Etzweiler_Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404.