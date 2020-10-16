1/1
Kenneth Sims
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Sims

York - Kenneth Sims, 71, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on January 12, 1949 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George and Ethel (Kenny) Sims. Kenneth was the loving husband of Lois A. (Runkle) Sims. He loved to spend much of his time fishing. His loving grandchildren will always hold him close to their hearts and remember that anything goes because "Pappy said I could".

In addition to his wife, Lois, Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, children, Heather Sims, Kendryl Sims, Danyel Sims, June Keefer, Joseph Keefer, Jr., and Peter John Keefer; brothers, John, David, and Greg Sims; sisters, Elaine Rodgers, Carolyn Levine, Lillian Feathers; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and an abundance of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved