Kenneth Sims



York - Kenneth Sims, 71, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on January 12, 1949 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George and Ethel (Kenny) Sims. Kenneth was the loving husband of Lois A. (Runkle) Sims. He loved to spend much of his time fishing. His loving grandchildren will always hold him close to their hearts and remember that anything goes because "Pappy said I could".



In addition to his wife, Lois, Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, children, Heather Sims, Kendryl Sims, Danyel Sims, June Keefer, Joseph Keefer, Jr., and Peter John Keefer; brothers, John, David, and Greg Sims; sisters, Elaine Rodgers, Carolyn Levine, Lillian Feathers; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and an abundance of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









