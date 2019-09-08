Services
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenneth W. Hake


1935 - 2019
Kenneth W. Hake Obituary
Kenneth W. Hake

Red Lion - Red Lion - Kenneth W. Hake, 84, was called home with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Nancy L. (Pickel) Hake. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born on April 29, 1935 in Snyder Corner, he was a son of the late Stewart W. and Hazel (Hake) Hake. He worked for Yankee Lines, Mason Dixon, Preston as a truck driver and Snyder Volvo. He was a member of Salem Church of Martinsville. Kenneth belonged to the Yorkana Gun Club, Susquehanna Fish and Game Club, and Starview Fish and Game. He was a person who loved life and loved people. He will be greatly missed by family and all that knew him.

Kenneth is survived by 5 sons, Jeffrey, Gregory, Bradley, Dayne and companion, Betty, and Travis and fiancé, Roxanne; 7 grandchildren, Stewart, Dwayne, Jason, Derek, Alicia, Tiffany and Courtney; 4 step grandchildren, Ilona, Casey, Toni and Jazman; 11 great grandchildren, Liam, Emma, Gavin, Lucas, Logan, Wesley, Wyatt, Braidyn, Mckayla, Eli and Aiden; a sister, Irene Hake Almoney, and his beloved dog Katie.

A Funeral Service will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Ann Overmiller and Reverend Joseph Yorks. A viewing will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6-9 PM and on Tuesday from 9-10 AM, at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Salem Church Martinsville, 458 Salem Church Road, Windsor, PA 17366. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
