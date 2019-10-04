|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" W. Lehman
York - Kenneth "Kenny" W. Lehman, 83 of York, entered into rest on Saturday, September 28th at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital. He was the husband of the late Janet (Leonard) Lehman. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage until Janet's passing in 2012.
Mr. Lehman was born on April 29, 1936 in Red Lion and was the son of the late, Ralph and Grace (Lizsinger) Lehman of Red Lion.
Kenny was employed as a mechanic for Austin Millers Garage for over 25 years. He proudly served in the US Army and was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his sister, Arlene Marrs and her husband John; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lehman and Pat Leonard; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Earl, Lester, Jim and Ralph.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019