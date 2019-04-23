Kenneth W. Murray, Jr.



York Township - Kenneth W. Murray, Jr., age 87, of York Township, York, died at 1:45 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Loretta J. (Smith) Murray.



Born October 15, 1931 in Pekin, Illinois, he was a son of the late Kenneth W. and Grace A. (Jones) Murray. He retired as a Supervisor for Caterpillar, Inc. and was a member of First Baptist Church. An avid woodcarver, he was the Founding Member of Yorkarvers, and also enjoyed teaching woodcarver. He also enjoyed bird watching, as well as coaching T Ball and serving as a Scout Master for Troop 63 in earlier years.



In addition to his wife of 68 years, Mr. Murray is survived by two daughters, Peggy A. Street, and her husband Richard of York, and Debra J. Cochran of Lafayette, Indiana; three grandchildren, Eric Street, and his wife Kristen, Andrew Street, and his wife Amy, and Jennifer Benshoof, and her husband Alex; six great grandchildren, Susan, Louis, Owen and Sawyer Street, and Caroline and Catherine Benshoof; a sister, Julie Strickfaden of Peoria, Illinois; and two brothers, Charles Murray, of California, and John Murray, of Peoria. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Cochran; and two sisters, Paula and Shirley.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3375 Druck Valley Road, York, with his Pastor, the Rev. Timothy J. Munson, officiating, assisted by The Rev. Keith Schmuck. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403 or to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019