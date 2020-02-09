|
Kenneth W. Pasch
York - Kenneth W. Pasch, 95, entered into rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Edgewater, Florida. He was the husband of the late Lois (Donato) Pasch.
Mr. Pasch was born December 4, 1924 in Niagara Falls, NY, a son of the late Herbert Emil and Flora Dora (Barnabee) Pasch. Kenneth is survived by his sister, Margaret Thomas of Delmar, MD and brother, Bruce Pasch of Salisbury, MD. He was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
Kenneth was the father of nine children, Kathleen F. Tomaselli, wife of Charles Tomaselli of Whitehall, NY; Kenneth W. Pasch, husband of Kate M. Pasch of Bellefonte, PA; Cynthia Willich wife of Steven D. Willich of Hellam Township; Eileen D. Allen wife of Paul E. Allen of Edgewater, FL; Christopher J. Pasch husband of Michele R. Pasch of Castle Hayne, NC; Amy P. Erb wife of Todd F. Erb of York; Timothy F. Pasch of York; Mary L. Olenik wife of Andrew K. Olenik of Lancaster; Maria Charlene Pasch deceased. Kenneth was the proud grandfather of 29 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth served in the US Marine Corps during WW II upon the USS Hancock Carrier CV-CVA-19 as a gunner. Mr. Pasch graduated from the University of Buffalo, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was employed as a Certified Public Accountant, a professor at the University of Buffalo and Niagara University, the president of Motor Freight Express Trucking Company, York, PA, and president of York Industries, York, PA.
Kenneth devoted 15 years of service to Springettsbury Township, York, on the Planning Commission Team and Board of Supervisors.
He was a faithful member, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
Most importantly, Kenneth was a devout and loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing with his family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Steve Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. Following the Mass, full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Ships at PO Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas, 75771, mercyships.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020