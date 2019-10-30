|
Kermit J. Smith
Hanover - Kermit J. "Tom" Smith, 84, of Hanover, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital.
Born September 19, 1935 in Hanover, he was the son of the late John L. and Grace M. (Dull) Smith.
Tom was retired from New York Wire Corp. in York. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and a life member of the Hanover . Tom proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed the times he spent with his friends and family.
Surviving are two sons, Steven F. Smith and wife Katrina and Kermit J. Smith all of Windsor; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister Dolores Aumen of Hanover. He was preceded in death by a son, John L. Smith and two siblings, John L. Smith and Shirley Kretz.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Michael Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Friday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be made to Fund, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019