York - Kerri M. Arnold born Feb 10, 1972 lost her battle with Breast Cancer on Sunday July 7 at 9:15 pm surrounded by her family and friends at York Hospital. She worked at Margaret E Moul home for 22 years and loved her residents. She was the number 1 fan of Prince. She was a member of the Auxillary of Shiloh American Leigon post 791. She is survived by her mother Robin Arnold, sister Nikki Coleman, Kerri's fiancé Frankie Heberlig. Nephew, Kyle Coleman and stepson Kolby Heberlig and his fiancé Courtney Haynes and grandson Beau Heberlig that she loved so much plus her family her family at the beach in Delaware. Preceded in death was her father, Mervin Arnold and Stepson Nathan Heberlig. A celebration of life will be held on Aug 24, 2019 at the Musser's Pond Farm 4390 Board Rd in Manchester from 10am to 11. Where the planned event Boobiebash 2019 honoring Kerri and friends is to be held as planned.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019