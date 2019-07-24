Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3375 Druck Valley Road
York, PA
Kerry P. Noel


1947 - 2019
Kerry P. Noel Obituary
Kerry P. Noel

York Township - Kerry P. Noel, age 72, of York Township, York, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born on April 14, 1947 in Patton, the son of the late Philip R. and Raenelda Lois (Mitchell) Noel, he was retired from the Accounting Department of York Hospital. He also served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Mr. Noel is survived by a sister, Cynthia N. Ushler, and her husband Robert of Hatfield; two nephews, Brian and Matthew Ushler; and a niece, Christina Ushler.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3375 Druck Valley Road, York, with his Pastor, the Rev. Timothy J. Munson, officiating. Private burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3375 Druck Valley Road, York, PA 17406.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Remember
