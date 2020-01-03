|
Kerwin L. Hamme, Jr.
YORK - Kerwin L. Hamme, Jr., 84, of York, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Doris M. (Spangler) Hamme to whom he was married to for 59 years.
Mr. Hamme was born May 22, 1935, in Manchester and was the son of the late Kerwin L. Hamme, Sr. and Alverta (Myers) Hamme.
He graduated in 1953 from Manchester High School in Manchester. He was retired from Modern Handling in York and Harrisburg. He was previously employed by Emrich Chevrolet, Beshore & Koller Ford and Wolfs Supply. Mr. Hamme proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, Doris, Mr. Hamme is survived by his son, Karl Hamme and his wife Becky of York; his daughters, Kathleen Rhee and her husband Kirk of Ellicott City, MD and Kimberly Cook and her husband Kevin of Orlando, FL; 5 grandchildren, Arla, Kristine, Ben, Dan and Ann Marie and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mahlon Hamme and his sisters, Mary Glassick, Kathryn Miller and Helen Hamme.
His memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitations will be from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020, and Friday, 10:00 to 10:30 AM both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Quickel Cemetery. Officiating at his service will be Marcy H. Nicholas a relative of the family. York County Veterans Honor Guard will provide full military honors at the graveside.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020