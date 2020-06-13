Kevin A. Kunkel
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin A. Kunkel

Glen Rock - Kevin A. Kunkel, 33, of Glen Rock, died Tuesday June 9, 2020.

He was born in York on June 10, 1986 and was a son of Ronald A. and Debra K. (Caplinger) Kunkel.

He graduated from York Catholic High School in 2004 and from York College of Pennsylvania in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in History/Criminal Justice.

Kevin was currently employed as an Analyst with the Department of Defense at Fort Meade MD.

He was a member of Strictly Fitness Health Club.

Besides his parents he also leaves a brother Scott A. Kunkel.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a SPCA of your choice.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com

"…then, one day, when you least expect it, the great adventure finds you and finally begins."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved