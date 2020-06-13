Kevin A. Kunkel
Glen Rock - Kevin A. Kunkel, 33, of Glen Rock, died Tuesday June 9, 2020.
He was born in York on June 10, 1986 and was a son of Ronald A. and Debra K. (Caplinger) Kunkel.
He graduated from York Catholic High School in 2004 and from York College of Pennsylvania in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in History/Criminal Justice.
Kevin was currently employed as an Analyst with the Department of Defense at Fort Meade MD.
He was a member of Strictly Fitness Health Club.
Besides his parents he also leaves a brother Scott A. Kunkel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a SPCA of your choice.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
"…then, one day, when you least expect it, the great adventure finds you and finally begins."
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.