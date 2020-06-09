Kevin Allen Krebs
Kevin Allen Krebs

Glen Rock - Kevin Allen Krebs, 43, of Glen Rock, died unexpectedly of natural causes, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery, Glenville, with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating.

Kevin was born October 15, 1976 in York and was a son of the late Robert L. and Rebecca M. "Becky" (Krebs) Amspacher.

He was a 1995 graduate of Central York High School in York and received his BS degree in Animal Science and a Master of Business Administration from Penn State University.

He was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) Church, The NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and loved being outdoors and hunting.

Kevin is survived by two children, Brayden Krebs and Danica Krebs.

Due to the current situation, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Food Bank, 254 West Princess Street, York, PA 17401-3881 or to a favorite charity to help others.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
