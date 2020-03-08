Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Brown In Memoriam
The Family of

Kevin Brown

would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff who attended and treated Kevin. You all were so loving and kind. We're so thankful. His passing was so unexpected. He received so many cards, visits, flowers, food and text messages. The support given to our family, from neighbors and friends was so appreciated. We want to extend our deep gratitude to everyone.

Sincerely,

The Kevin Brown Family
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -