The Family of
Kevin Brown
would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff who attended and treated Kevin. You all were so loving and kind. We're so thankful. His passing was so unexpected. He received so many cards, visits, flowers, food and text messages. The support given to our family, from neighbors and friends was so appreciated. We want to extend our deep gratitude to everyone.
Sincerely,
The Kevin Brown Family
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020