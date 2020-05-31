Kevin C. BoydYork - Kevin C. Boyd, age 37, of York, died at 10:54 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.Born January 9, 1983 in York, Kevin was the son of Michael C. and Susan N. (Dorsey) Boyd, of York. He was a 2001 graduate of York High, and a 2005 graduate of Juniata College, earning a Bachelor's of Science Degree in I.T. He was currently employed as a website design independent contractor. He was an avid baseball fan, attending games from the start to finish of every season, and also had a passionate interest in Civil War history and touring battlefields.At York High, Kevin was a varsity baseball player. He was in the band for four years, sharing the John Phillip Souza Award during his senior year. Kevin was the kind of student where if the history teacher asked a question, the class turned to look at Kevin. He graduated college in four years and played on the River Rats Rugby team that defended the Arch successfully, a Juniata tradition.Kevin's three loves were baseball, battlefields and brews. Many times, he was able to combine at least two of the three on his trips. His extensive knowledge of the Civil War battlefields from Gettysburg on down to the smallest encounter was astonishing. His last trip was to Antietam. He traveled great distances regionally to watch baseball, from Major League on down to short season A ball. He loved getting a bobblehead or a pint glass and would often tailor his schedule around those giveaways. His friends always kidded him because he missed a Revolution championship game to get one of those pint glasses. Kevin was also a fan of the York High boy's basketball team. He was along for the ride during that memorable 2008-09 season when the boys went to the 4A state final championship game.Kevin enjoyed traveling, accompanied by his Grandmother Evelyn, Aunt Beth and Chris. Over the years he visited the Grand Canyon, Denali in Alaska, the Yukon, Mt. Rushmore and Hawaii. He went on a senior school trip to the beaches of Normandy and returned later with his brother Chris for a more extensive trip going into Germany, Belgium, England and Luxemburg. This was a college graduation reward. His parents felt he was responsible enough to take his sixteen-year-old brother along.While growing up, Kevin and his family were active members of the Conewago Canoe Club. Kevin paddled the Middle 'Yough' as bow man for his father starting at age three. They went overnight canoe camping on the Susquehanna and Potomac Rivers. When he became old enough, he helped paddle a raft down the white water of the Lower 'Yough' on the club raft trip. He paddled in canoe slalom races with his father. Kevin attended the 1996 Summer Olympics Slalom competition on the Ocoee River in conjunction with the Atlanta Games. So many eternal friendships forged from that time of his life.In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by a brother, Christopher M. Boyd of York; his Aunt Elizabeth Boyd of McConnellsburg; and his beloved niece, Emma Boyd of Dover.When the two of them got together, it was like a couple of eight-year olds were in the same room. Kevin also leaves behind two cats, Squeaky and Haka.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Viewing will be 12:30 - 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Neighborhood Association, P.O. Box 1148, York, PA 17405 or Christ Lutheran Church at 29 S. George St. York Pa. 17401.