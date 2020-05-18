Resources
Kevin M. Craig Obituary
York - Kevin Michael Craig, 61, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Rachel L. (Smith) Craig sharing seven years of marriage together.

Born in Lancaster on December 17, 1958, Kevin was the son of Ralph Craig of Ohio and the late Janis (Statler) Craig. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

Burial in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private due to the current pandemic. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.

In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Craig is survived by two sisters, Tracy Craig of York and Faith McDonald (Robert) of Ohio; nieces, Kira and Kelsey McDonald; and nephew, Jakob Craig.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America, PO Box 274, Springfield, PA 19064 or Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020
