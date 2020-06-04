Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin M. Ward



York - Kevin Maurice Ward, 48, entered into rest on May 29, 2020. Born on June 20, 1971, he was the son of the late Loretta Shenk and Thomas Ward.



Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Emily J. Welsh and Kyeeniah Linares ; sons, Jordan M. Hargrove, Kayvon M. Ward, and Maurice Mehalick; grandchildren, Jezlyn Miller, and Isaiah Oberforcher.



Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.









