Kevin M. Ward
1971 - 2020
Kevin M. Ward

York - Kevin Maurice Ward, 48, entered into rest on May 29, 2020. Born on June 20, 1971, he was the son of the late Loretta Shenk and Thomas Ward.

Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Emily J. Welsh and Kyeeniah Linares ; sons, Jordan M. Hargrove, Kayvon M. Ward, and Maurice Mehalick; grandchildren, Jezlyn Miller, and Isaiah Oberforcher.

Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
June 4, 2020
Sleep in paradise Kevin . May God Bless your children and the rest of the family.
Lisa Nelson
Classmate
