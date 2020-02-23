|
|
Kevin R. Brown
Fawn Grove - Kevin R. Brown, 67, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday February 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Kilgore) Brown and they shared 45 years of marriage.
He was born December 28, 1952 in Baltimore, MD to the late Dr. Thomas W. and Pauline E. (Miller) Brown. He was a life long resident of Fawn Grove.
Kevin was a graduate of Kennard-Dale High School and Lincoln Tech Trade School. He worked for Met-Ed as a mechanic. He had a passion for cars: restoring cars, owning cars, and attending street rod shows. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and being around friends. He was a member of Chanceford Presbyterian Church, previously a member of Fawn Grove United Methodist Church, a member of the Fawn Grove Cemetery Association, and the Masonic Lodge.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Chanceford Presbyterian Church, 1784 Woodbine Rd., Airville, PA 17302. A luncheon will follow the service in the church social hall. Internment is private and at the convenience of the family.
Including his wife Jane, Kevin is also survived by two children: Michael D. Brown and his wife Kelly of Fawn Grove, Jamie Irwin and her husband Joe of Landenberg, PA, five grandchildren: Reese Brown, Sadie Brown, Will Irwin, Alexandra Irwin, Luke Irwin, a sister Susan Hemenway of Melbourne, FL, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas W. Brown, Jr. and James Lee Brown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or to Fawn Grove Cemetery Association, 4873 Carea Road, Whitehall, MD 21161.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020