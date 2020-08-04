1/1
Kevin W. Loucks
1961 - 2020
Kevin W. Loucks

York - Kevin W. Loucks, 59, entered into rest July 30, 2020. Born on July 16, 1961, he was the son of the late Catherine (Myers) and George Loucks. He was the husband of Gail Loucks. Kevin was an avid outdoors man, and especially loved to fish. He worked as a machine operator for UTZ Quality Foods for over 20 years.

In addition to his wife, Gail, Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Kevin Loucks, Jr., and Nathan Loucks; a daughter, Sarah Loucks; siblings, Debra Evans, Christine Hilbert, Scott Loucks, Dwayne Loucks and Bruce Loucks; two grandchildren; a host of family and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Randy Loucks.

Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
