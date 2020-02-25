|
|
Kevin W. Wallen
Red Lion - Kevin W. Wallen, 59, died Monday February 24, 2020 at his home. He was the companion of Kimberly J. Chronister.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday February 28, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Timothy A. Funk officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville.
Kevin was born on August 19, 1960 in Fayetteville, NC, and was the son of Donald W. Wallen, stepson of Brenda J. Wallen and the late Jean H. (Hempfing) Newcomer
He graduated from Kennard Dale High School in 1979 and worked as a sheet metal programmer for General Dynamics OTS, Red Lion for 39 years.
He had served on the Board of the YAC Federal Credit Union for many years and was a member of the Victory AA Club, York.
He also leaves a daughter, Shannon V. Wallen and a son, Tyler G. Wallen; four brothers, Kim W. Wallen and his wife Kathy, Todd D. Wallen and his wife Doreen, Larry R. Newcomer Jr. and his wife Crystal and Chad L. Newcomer and his wife Stacy; a stepsister, Lois Hollingshead and her husband Jim; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Sam Coeyman, his wonderful caregiver, for the caring, concern and support over the past several months and to Ilene Gentzler for her care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020