Kim L. Harlacher
Dover - Kim L. Harlacher, 64, entered into rest unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Christine D. (Gentzler) Harlacher. They celebrated 44 years of marriage on June 7, 2019.
Born September 2, 1955 in York, Kim was a son of the late Carl Dean and Delores J. (Leedy) Harlacher.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1973.
Starting at a young age, Kim worked as a painter. He owned and operated Harlacher Painting.
Kim was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover. He was an avid golfer and member of his church's golf league. Kim also enjoyed watching golf on television. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Deerkey camp. Kim enjoyed cooking, too. Above all, he absolutely loved the time he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family.
In addition to his wife, Kim is survived by his two daughters, Megan E. McHale and husband, Anthony of York and Devin R. Redcay and husband, Justin of Lititz; five grandchildren, Haylee, Carly and Avery McHale and Justin, Jr. and Hannah Redcay; a brother, Jody J. Harlacher and wife, Brenda of Dover; a sister, Amy J. Smith of York; mother-in-law, Patsy Gentzler of Dover; and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Bruno. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Dean Harlacher, Jr.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service to celebrate Kim's life at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
