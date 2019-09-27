|
Kim L. Hickman
Dallastown - Kim L. (Russell) Hickman, 63, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Dave McCullough officiating. A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Born on September 8, 1956 in York, she was the daughter of Delores (Simoncelli) Russell of York and the late Donald E. Russell. Kim was a claims adjuster at CM Regent Insurance Company.
Kim will be remembered for her contagious smile and fun-loving personality. She had the kindest heart and was always willing to help others. She was the best daughter, mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for.
Kim enjoyed doing Zumba in her spare time, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. They were her world. She could always be heard telling them "I love you to the moon and back."
Kim leaves two daughters, Kacy Gamache and her husband, Kurt of Virginia Beach, VA and Amy Grove of York; three grandchildren, Alexis Grove, Miles Gamache and Hannah Gamache; and brother, Gregory Russell and his wife, Gina of Glen Rock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway 4th Fl, New York, NY, 10006.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019