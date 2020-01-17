|
|
Kim L. Pugh
MOUNT WOLF - Kim L. (Myers) Pugh, 62, of Mount Wolf, (Saginaw), passed away at 8:45 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020. She was the companion of Jim Chapman.
Kim was born March 31, 1957 in York and was the daughter of Gail (Klinedinst) Myers of Mount Wolf and the late Gerald Myers.
In 1975 she graduated from York County Vo-Tech High School in York. She was employed by CNA Insurance in York and also served as a bartender for the Wago Club in Mount Wolf. She was a member of the James A. Danner V.F.W. Post 537 in Etters.
Kim is survived by her daughter, Danielle Sanders of Mount Wolf; her son, Ty Krebs and his companion Amanda Gobernik of Dover; 5 grandchildren, Gavin, Beckham, Paisley, Easton and Kinslee and her brothers, Todd Myers and his wife Lori of York Haven, Kelly Myers of Manchester, Troy Myers and his wife Lynn of Mount Wolf, and Kirk Myers of Mount Wolf. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Kim Myers.
A celebration of life visitation will be 12:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wago Club, 1095 Wago Road, Mount Wolf, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020