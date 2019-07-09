|
Kim O'Neill
Scotch Plains, NJ - Kim O'Neill (née Hunter), 53, of Scotch Plains, NJ died at home with her family by her side on June 27, 2019.
Kim was born in Harrisburg, PA and grew up in Shippensburg, PA. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA in 1987 with a degree in biochemistry.
Kim is survived by her Beloved Husband of 28 years Tobias, her loving children Tyler and Shannon, siblings Barbara (Tim) Park, Richard Hunter, Vicki (Don) Laveyne, Debbie (Wayne) Bechtold, Kathy (Tony) Ott, Robert (Shelia) Hunter and father Robert (Virginia) Hunter. She is preceded in death by her cherished mother Virginia Lee Ruth Williams. Kim is also survived by many caring in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kim enjoyed her career in research science working at the Children's Hospitals of Philadelphia and Los Angeles; Wyeth-Ayerst, Schering-Plough, and Merck&Co. She loved Girl Scouts, gardening, scrapbooking and cruising with Toby. She always felt that she got more in her life than she ever gave.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 12th, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Rossi Funeral Home, 1937 Westfield Avenue Scotch Plains, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Kim's memory to Community Access Unlimited, Elizabeth, NJ; breastcancer.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019