Kim Q. Tran
YORK - Kim Q. Tran, 85, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Hien Nguyen. A private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York.
Born October 2, 1934 in Vietnam, he was a son of the late Thu Duc Tran and Chuc Y. Thai.
Kim and his family came to York by way of the USS Midway, then through the Philippines and Guam in 1975. They can be seen in the documentary "The Last Days In Vietnam." He was employed by a U.S. company contracted in Vietnam and later as an inspector at the former CABLEC Continental Cables Company in York. A member of the Chinese Benevolent Association, he also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Tran is also survived by two daughters, Son Huang and Linh Tran; two sons, Vinh Tran and Henry Tran; four grandchildren, Nicholas Huang, Kimberly Huang, Jack Huang and Andy Chu; one brother, Quan Tran; four sisters, Phuong Mathias, Binh Ho, Mei Chu and Dung Tran and nieces and nephews.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019