Kimberly Ann Jones
York - Kimberly Ann Jones, 62, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence.

Kimberly was born in York on April 23, 1958. She was the daughter of Alberta Arlene (Sterner) Meldrum and the late Thomas Daryman Meldrum.

Kimberly graduated from Dallastown High School, Class of 1976 and went on to York County Area Vo-tech Practical Nursing Program to become an LPN. She was the Business Manager for Pediatric Care of York. Above all else, Kimberly dedicated her life to her family.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three children, Michael Brannon Jones and his wife, Mandy, Sarah Beth Hostler and her husband, Joseph, and Benjamin Andrew Jones and his wife, Jennifer, all of York; six grandchildren, Kaleb, Noah, Logan, Elijah, Lilah, and Joanna; her brother, Michael Meldrum; and her sister, Lisa Grogan and her husband, Jim.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
