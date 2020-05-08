|
Kimberly Ann Markle, 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the home of her mother after a long battle with cancer.
Born in York, she was a daughter of Doris L. (Miller) Edie and the late Robert Vernon Simpson. Kim worked for Mercury Electronics for the last 10 years as an inspector and prior to that she worked at AMP/TYCO and also Smith Bros. Garage in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed Bluegrass music and attending Bluegrass festivals, reading, kayaking, learning stained glass with Mr. Frank and spending time with her family and friends. Kim will be truly missed. Kim was known for her Big heart, Big smile, and Big personality.
In addition to her mother Doris, she is survived by her sister Sandy Benney and husband Robert; two nieces Brittany Burtnick and husband Tyler and Brooke Benney and fiancé Matt Riley; one great-niece Aubree Riley and two great-nephews Brody Cornell and Hunter Burtnick; her companion Christopher Dailey; her best friend of many years Vito Incristi; her beloved fur buddy Snickers and many great friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Vernon and Ethel Simpson and maternal grandparents Leroy and Hazel Miller.
To honor Kim's request there will be no services. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Center of York, 25 Monument Rd. #194, York, PA 17403 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604 in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 11, 2020