Kimberly Ann Snell
Lower Windsor Twp. - Kimberly Ann Snell, age 58, of Lower Windsor Twp., died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Columbia on November 25, 1961, she was the daughter of Charles L. Snell of Lower Windsor Twp., and the late Alice Marie (Conrad) Snell.
Kim was a 1979 graduate of Eastern York High School and went on to a career in manufacturing.
In addition to her father, Kim is survived by her brother Mark L. Snell, and his wife Lynn of Lower Windsor Twp. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael L. Snell.
Private services for Kim will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.