Kimberly Cyr-Thoman
MOUNT WOLF - Kimberly Ann Cyr-Thoman, 40, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 2:52 AM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Scott Thoman of Mount Wolf whom she married 18 years ago on December 23, 2000.
Kimberly was born May 14, 1979 in Minot, ND and was the daughter of Guy and Suzanne (Coyle) Cyr of York.
She graduated from Central York High School in 1997, York College with a Bachelors of Science, Lebanon Valley College with her Master's Degree and Penn State University with her Principals Certification. She was employed by Central School District in York for 18 years. She taught Fourth, Fifth and Sixth grade at North Hills Elementary and was especially passionate about the MAC team. She was President of the Bobcat Swim Club. She loved all things Disney and was a big sports fan. She was especially fond of her many animals, her two dogs and three cats were by her side until the end.
In addition to her husband, Scott, Kim is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Thoman; her son, Kevin "KC" Thoman; her sister Robynn Cyr of Mechanicsburg, and her maternal Grandmother, Mildred Biggs from Newport Richie, FL; her mother and father-in-law, Doug and Aneta Bell of Dover; sister and brother-in-law, Matt and Rachel Myers of Dover, and brother and sister-in-law Adam and Kelly Bell of Phoenixville, PA.
A celebration of life service will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the auditorium of Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Road, York, PA. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Reverend David Kominsky from Emanuel Loganville United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. Kimberly requested no black be worn at the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central York School District, c/o North Hills Elementary Panther Packs, 1330 North Hills Road, York, PA. 17406; Bobcat Swim Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 461, Manchester, PA 17345, or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W 13400 S Ste 510, Herriman, UT 84096
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019