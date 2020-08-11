1/
Kimberly Diane Babaie
Kimberly Diane Babaie

York - Kimberly Diane Babaie, 58, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Margaret Ann (Kappel) Seiler of Reisterstown, MD and the late Theodore Ludwig Seiler.

She was the wife of Houshang Babaie, together they shared 27+ years of marriage.

In addition to her mother and husband, she leaves to cherish her memory, a son Dustin Babaie of Baltimore, MD and a sister Laura Seiler of Reisterstown, MD.

Kimberly was a devout Christian. Her family and friends are comforted by knowing Kimberly has taken her place in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Graveside Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00AM from New Freedom Cemetery with Rev. Tab Cosgrove officiating.

All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Tribute Program; 501 St. Jude Place, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
