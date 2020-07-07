Kimberly Kahler

Kimberly KahlerDover - Kimberly A. Kahler, 50, passed away the morning of July 5th, 2020 at York Hospital after a four year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Thomas D. Kahler. They shared 28 years together.Born in Hershey, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Kathleen Theal. Kim is survived by her children Daniel and his wife Corrin, Melissa, and Jonathan; grandson Grayson.The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Calling hours at 10:30am and memorial service at 11:00am at Friendship Community Church in Dover, PA.Memorial/medical expense donations can be sent to Friendship Community Church with attention Thomas Kahler.