Kimberly S. Hinton
Bloomington, IN - Kimberly S. Hinton, 47, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born on April 14, 1971 in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the daughter of Keith and Suzanne (Harr) Hinton.
Kim valued education highly. Having spent her childhood in Stewartstown, PA, she moved to Bloomington, IN, shortly after college to begin her graduate studies at Indiana University. She received her undergraduate degree from Penn State University with a B.A. in Russian and International Politics. Following her undergraduate studies, Kim began her extensive education at Indiana University where she received a Master's Degree in Russian Literature and a PhD in Theatre History, Theory, & Literature. Kim worked as an Academic Advisor at Indiana University in the Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance Department, as well as the Gender Studies and Classical Studies Departments. All who knew her knew how passionate and knowledgeable Kim was about music, dancing, pop culture and literature along with traveling and cuisine. Most of all, Kim was a wonderful friend to all, deeply loved her family and cherished her time with her close-knit group of friends. Kim was a strong supporter of animal welfare and adored her Australian Shepard, Tadhg.
Kim is survived by her parents, Keith and Suzanne Hinton of Stewartstown, PA; brothers, Josh (Erin) Hinton of Portland, OR, and Erik (Rachel Syme) Hinton of Brooklyn, NY; nephew, Xavi Hinton of Portland, OR; partner for over 20 years, Steve Jarosz of Bloomington, IN; close companion, Bret Popper of Chicago, IL, along with several aunts uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Hellen Hinton of Pen Argyl, PA, and paternal grandparents Milton and Mildred Harr of Coopersburg, PA.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim's memory to Monroe County Humane Society. You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to Kim's family at www.allencares.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019