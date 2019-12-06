|
Kimberly S. Uffelman
Windsor - Kimberly S. (Hengst) Uffelman, 49, of Windsor, died November 29, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Brian L. Uffelman, with whom she celebrated a 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22nd.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 14. 2019 at Chapel U.M. Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, with her pastor the Rev. Joshua S. Wargo, officiating. There will be no viewing and burial will be private.
Kim was born on February 20, 1970 and was a daughter of Evelyn P. "Patsy" (Kinard) Hengst of Red Lion and the late Marlin D. "Hank" Hengst.
She was a 1988 graduate of Dallastown High School and graduated from Albright College, Reading with a degree in Fashion Merchandising.
She was employed with the Glatfelter Insurance Group, York for seven years.
Kimberly was a member of Chapel Church where she taught Sunday School and served on several committees of the church.
Besides her husband and mother, she leaves three children, Madison N. Uffelman, Lauren E. Uffelman and Zachary L. Uffelman all of Windsor and a brother Todd Hengst of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan York Health Foundation, (noting "Cancer Patient Help Fund"), 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019