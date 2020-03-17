|
Kimi Lynn (Markle) Boyer
York - Kimi Lynn (Markle) Boyer, 62, of York, Pennsylvania passed away on March 11, 2020 at the Pappas House in York.
Kimi was born on May 16, 1957 to Charles I. Markle and his wife Sandra K. (Rebert) Markle. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy in life. Kimi loved visiting the beach and was a lifetime member of the West York VFW Post #8951. She worked for many years at Markle Key and Lock, now Markle Security Services, as a secretary.
Kimi is preceded by her mother Sandra. She is survived by her father Charles, brother John C. Markle and his wife Debera, her sons Zachary and his wife Stephanie (Wolfe) Boyer, Dustin and his wife Sara (Gohn) Boyer, her daughter Ashley Buhrman, her grandchildren Samantha Boyer, Charlotte Boyer, and Chloie, Caleb Jr., and Cooper Buhrman.
The family will be having a private service at their convenience at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make contributions to the York SPCA or the Pappas House of York, Pennsylvania in her memory.
Services are entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society. To share condolences please visit centralpacremation.com and visit Kimi's tribute wall.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020