Kirby G. HokeHanover - Kirby G. Hoke, 75, of Hanover, died on Friday, September 11, 2020. A service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required for those in attendance. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com