Kiyomi Stout
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kiyomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kiyomi Stout

York - Kiyomi M. Stout, age 87, passed away at home on June 25, 2020, with her husband James by her side; together they shared over 43 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband James Stout, Kiyomi is survived by her daughters Tacy Adams of Dallas, TX, and Patricia Delgado of York; and her one grandchild.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kiyomi's memory can be made to the York Count SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Share condolences at beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
(717) 714-6033
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved