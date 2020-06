Kiyomi Stout

Kiyomi StoutYork - Kiyomi M. Stout, age 87, passed away at home on June 25, 2020, with her husband James by her side; together they shared over 43 years of marriage.In addition to her husband James Stout, Kiyomi is survived by her daughters Tacy Adams of Dallas, TX, and Patricia Delgado of York; and her one grandchild.The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kiyomi's memory can be made to the York Count SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.Share condolences at beckfunerals.com