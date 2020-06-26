Kiyomi Stout
York - Kiyomi M. Stout, age 87, passed away at home on June 25, 2020, with her husband James by her side; together they shared over 43 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband James Stout, Kiyomi is survived by her daughters Tacy Adams of Dallas, TX, and Patricia Delgado of York; and her one grandchild.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kiyomi's memory can be made to the York Count SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.