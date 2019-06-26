|
Kodie Lehman
Red Lion - Kodie R. Lehman, 39, of Red Lion, died on June 24, 2019 at his home. Born on September 19, 1979 in State College, he was the son of Steve A. and Donna L. (Frontz) Lehman of Red Lion.
Kodie was a 1998 graduate of Red Lion High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, serving two tours of duty in Iraq.
He was a machine operator for Alcoa. Kodie enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, fishing, listening to music; but most of all his four kids, Nathaniel, Natalie, Nora and Kiyah.
In addition to his parents and children, he is survived by a sister Amanda Wildasin of York and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place #201, Springfield, VA 22151.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019