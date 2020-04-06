Services
Kristina B. (Reachard) Leppo

Kristina B. (Reachard) Leppo Obituary
Kristina B. (Reachard) Leppo

Mt. Wolf - Kristina B. (Reachard) Leppo, of Mt. Wolf, entered into rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 61. She was the wife of the late Dyrle E. Leppo, who entered into rest on May 30, 2015.

Kris was born in York, on April 9, 1958 and was the daughter of the late William Reachard and Linda (Smith) McNeil. She was a graduate of York County Vocational Technical School. She co-owned R.E. Leppo Distributor in Emigsville with her late husband. She was a member of the York County Garageman's Association, Liberty Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in North York, enjoyed going to stock car races, and spending time with her family.

Kris leaves her daughter, Tina M. Innerst and her husband Nick of Dallastown, three grandchildren, Sequoia, Lakota, and Ashlyn Innerst, all of Dallastown; her sister in laws, Reba Reachard of Dover, Deanna Dolan of Red Lion, and Deborah Widdowson and her husband James of Red Lion, along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter Andria F. Leppo in 1981 and her brother, Stephen L. Reachard.

Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A graveside service will be at Paddletown Cemetery, which will be scheduled at a later date, due to the current restrictions for socializing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to be offered to the Ronald McDonald House of Central PA, Inc., 745 Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033-2304.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
