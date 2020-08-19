1/1
Kurt Baker
1956 - 2020
Kurt Baker

Spring Grove - Kurt Alan Baker, age 64, passed away at home with his family by his side on August 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Geffie L. (Bowman) Baker; they shared over 14 years of marriage together.

Kurt was born in Chambersburg PA on May 18, 1956 and was the son of the late Harvey Baker and Iona (Marks) Baker. He graduated from Westminster High School, proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard and worked as a custodian for Spring Grove School District for many years prior to retiring. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with his truck and was a avid collector.

In addition to his wife Geffie; he is survived by his daughters Megan Landis and her husband Brent, Mallory Stambaugh and her husband Jay and Marisa Wolfe and his grandchildren Jaycie, Chloe, Addisyn, and Jayson. He is also survived by his brother Wayne Baker and his wife Donna; his sister Sherry Sell and her husband Bill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nephew Timothy Baker.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of his life on Friday at 10:00AM at Crosspointe Church, 50 N. East St., Spring Grove PA 17362.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Penn State Neuro-Oncology Unit, 500 University Dr., Hershey PA 17033.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com








Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Crosspointe Church
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
