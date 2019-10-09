|
Kurvin E. Schrum, Sr.
East Prospect - Kurvin E. Schrum, Sr., age 87, of East Prospect, formerly of Highmount, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the York Hospital. Born in Seven Valleys on January 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Melvin J. and Lillan E. (Brenner) Schrum. Kurvin was the loving husband and best friend of Joy A. (Hartman) Schrum, they celebrated 65 years of marriage on April 24th of this year.
Kurvin retired from Grinnell, where he worked as a set-up man for many years. He and Joy enjoyed raising horses on their farm in Highmount. He was an avid horseback rider, riding on many trails, especially with the Conewago Trail Riders Club. Kurvin also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Kurvin was a proud Veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War, and later serving in the PA Army National Guard for 25 years. He was a member of the Army Nation Guard Black Sheep Club.
Kurvin's main love in life was his family, he especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will always remember his "high 5s".
In addition to his wife Joy, Kurvin is survived by his sons Kurvin E. "Bud" Schrum, Jr., and his wife Kathleen of East Prospect, Gene Schrum, and his wife Deborah of York, his sister Lovella Myers of York, his grandchildren Kelly Fauth, Tiffany Runkle, Kevin Schrum, and Amanda Grove, and his 10 great-grandchildren. Kurvin was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Jeanette Schrum, who died March 3, 1977, and his 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
A funeral service to celebrate Kurvin's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Eddie Hutcheson officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kurvin's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019