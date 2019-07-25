|
Kyle T. Otto
York - Kyle Travis Otto of York, PA went to Heaven on the wings of his Heavenly angels on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born July 19, 1988 in York, PA, Kyle was the son of Cynthia Otto and Carlton Harris. Kyle loved his baby girl Khiah Lou, she was the love of his life. Kyle also loved playing with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving parents, Kyle leaves to cherish his memory three sisters: Anita Otto, Cartina Spencer, and Alexis Emig; also paternal grandmother Mary Harris, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anita Otto and Ernest DeShields, and paternal grandfather Johnny Harris.
Viewing will be from 9-10am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave. York, PA 17401. The service will begin at 10:00am with the Reverend Adrian Boxley officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019