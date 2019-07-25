Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Ave
York, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle T. Otto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle T. Otto Obituary
Kyle T. Otto

York - Kyle Travis Otto of York, PA went to Heaven on the wings of his Heavenly angels on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born July 19, 1988 in York, PA, Kyle was the son of Cynthia Otto and Carlton Harris. Kyle loved his baby girl Khiah Lou, she was the love of his life. Kyle also loved playing with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving parents, Kyle leaves to cherish his memory three sisters: Anita Otto, Cartina Spencer, and Alexis Emig; also paternal grandmother Mary Harris, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anita Otto and Ernest DeShields, and paternal grandfather Johnny Harris.

Viewing will be from 9-10am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave. York, PA 17401. The service will begin at 10:00am with the Reverend Adrian Boxley officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.