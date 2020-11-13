L. "Ray" Raymond Jackson



York - L. Raymond "Ray" Jackson, 77, of Mimosa Drive in York passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a recent stay at York Hospital.



Ray graduated in 1962 from William Penn Senior High School and went on to join the U.S. Navy where he served for four years. Among other hobbies, Ray enjoyed spending time with his "breakfast crew" and loved fast cars, motorcycles, boats, and his coveted Snowmobile World Championship.



Aside from being survived by his life-long love, Molly Smeltzer, Ray also leaves surviving family; a daughter, Lenina Rae "Nina" Cassino and her spouse Michael of York, a son Zachary Ray Jackson and his wife Morgan, of York, and a daughter Lisa Enders of York. He also leaves two 'honorary' sons, Douglas Smeltzer and his wife Rhonda of Hellam, and Kevin Smeltzer and his wife Ginny of York.



Pap/Papaw/Ya-Ya loved his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who will surely miss his antics and fun. He leaves a brother James R. Jackson, of Illinois. Ray had an extremely large army of friends who were like family including Ken and Deb Haugh. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Delores M. (Cosgrove) Jackson and his father, Paul H. Jackson, Sr., sisters, Jenny Aldinger and Sharon Huttunen and both younger brothers, Paul H. Jackson, Jr. and Gary L. Jackson.



A celebration of life service will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through Olivia's House Grief and Loss Center for Children, 830 S. George Street, York, PA 17403. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









