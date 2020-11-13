1/1
L. Raymond "Ray" Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. "Ray" Raymond Jackson

York - L. Raymond "Ray" Jackson, 77, of Mimosa Drive in York passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a recent stay at York Hospital.

Ray graduated in 1962 from William Penn Senior High School and went on to join the U.S. Navy where he served for four years. Among other hobbies, Ray enjoyed spending time with his "breakfast crew" and loved fast cars, motorcycles, boats, and his coveted Snowmobile World Championship.

Aside from being survived by his life-long love, Molly Smeltzer, Ray also leaves surviving family; a daughter, Lenina Rae "Nina" Cassino and her spouse Michael of York, a son Zachary Ray Jackson and his wife Morgan, of York, and a daughter Lisa Enders of York. He also leaves two 'honorary' sons, Douglas Smeltzer and his wife Rhonda of Hellam, and Kevin Smeltzer and his wife Ginny of York.

Pap/Papaw/Ya-Ya loved his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who will surely miss his antics and fun. He leaves a brother James R. Jackson, of Illinois. Ray had an extremely large army of friends who were like family including Ken and Deb Haugh. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Delores M. (Cosgrove) Jackson and his father, Paul H. Jackson, Sr., sisters, Jenny Aldinger and Sharon Huttunen and both younger brothers, Paul H. Jackson, Jr. and Gary L. Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through Olivia's House Grief and Loss Center for Children, 830 S. George Street, York, PA 17403. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved