Lamar B. KlineYork - Lamar B. "Sunny" Kline, 71, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was the husband of Darlene E. (Berkheimer) Kline.Sunny was born in Red Lion, February 8, 1949, son of the late Elizabeth (Berkheiser) Kline.He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by OSRAM, the former GTE Sylvania.Sunny enjoyed trips to Sedona, Arizona.Survivors include two daughters, Becky A. DeCara and her husband, Robert of Scottsdale, AZ and Lori L. Doll of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Cameron Doll and Sophia DeCara; two brothers, Preston Herbst of Wrightsville and Jacob Heffner of Felton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Ziegler.All services will be private, at the convenience of the family.