Lamar Overmiller
DALLASTOWN - Lamar H. "Sonny" Overmiller, 85, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Janet M. (Koontz) Overmiller. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2019.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a visitation from 1-2:30 p.m. His son, The Reverend Timothy Overmiller will be officiating at the service.

Mr. Overmiller was born in Felton on January 4, 1935, the son of the late Dale H. and Vernetta (Flinchbaugh) Overmiller. In addition to him being a brick mason, he drove truck for the former G.F. Plitts Bottling Company and then retired after 40 years of service at Schmidt and Ault Paper Company.

Mr. Overmiller was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Felton. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and gardening.

Mr. Overmiller leaves four sons, Donald Overmiller and his wife Shirley, Timothy Overmiller and his wife Margie, Michael Overmiller and his wife Kim, and Dennis Overmiller and his wife Laurie; a daughter, Susan Kahler and her husband Thomas; eight grandchildren, Brett, Gregory, Scott, Mark, Adam, Danny, Andrew, and Ariel; eight great grandchildren; five sisters, Donna Strawbridge, Linda Deardorff, Betsy Enfield and her husband, Johnnie, June Ellis, and Debbie Henry and her husband, Bill; and a sister-in-law, Janet Overmiller. He was preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Laverne, Kathleen, and James.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elisha's Home Ministries, 11 Klimas Rd., Montrose, PA 18801. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
