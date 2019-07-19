|
|
Lamont J. Koehler
Lititz -
Lamont J. Koehler, 90, entered into rest Sunday July 14, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. He was the husband of the late Kay Charmaine (Phillips) Koehler.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. The funeral service will be held August 9th beginning at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt Rose Ave, York, PA 17402 with Rev. Tab Cosgrove officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Koehler was born September 4, 1928 in Lancaster, a son of the late Charles and Emma (Schmidt) Koehler. He had been employed for many years in the banking industry, retiring as a loan adjustor from Fulton Bank in 1992.
Lamont is survived by his sons Ronald J. Koehler and his wife Marleen, Steven J. Koehler and his wife Kay, David A. Koehler and his wife Claudine Barnes; 8 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a brother Arlen Koehler and his wife Ethel. He was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Bowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019