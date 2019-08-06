|
Lamont J. Koehler
Lititz - Lamont J. Koehler, of Lititz, PA, formerly of York, joined his beloved wife, Charmaine (Phillips) Koehler, on July 14, 2019, succumbing to natural causes. Mr. Koehler was born on September 4, 1928 in Lancaster, PA to the late Charles and Emma (Schmidt) Koehler.
After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1946, Lamont served his country during the Korean Conflict in the 2nd Armored Division of the US Army in a divided Germany as a part of the post World War II occupational force.
After returning from military service, Lamont and Charmaine wed in Ephrata in 1953, thereafter moving to York where Mr. Koehler worked for many years in the banking industry. He worked as a loan adjuster for Yegan Associates and Drovers and Mechanics Bank; retiring from Fulton Bank in 1992. Lamont was a man of many talents and quick wit. Before beginning his banking career, he was a practicing magician and insurance agent for Met Life. He enjoyed travel, the outdoors and camping; spending many summer vacations visiting state and national parks - always finding that perfect camp site. He was active in his church, Christ United Methodist in York, serving as Sunday School Superintendent. He had the personality of one who had never met a stranger. He enjoyed relating a good story, playing a practical joke and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football.
Lamont was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Charmaine; his parents; and a sister, Virginia Bowers. He is survived by his brother, Arlen Koehler and his wife, Ethel of Lancaster; as well as his three sons and their wives, Ronald and Marleen of Arnold, MD; Steven and Kay of York, PA and David and Claudine Barnes of South Dennis, MA as well as eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. The funeral service will be held August 9th beginning at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2580 Mt Rose Ave, York, PA 17402 with Rev. Tab Cosgrove officiating. Burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019