Lana R. Reigart
Manchester - Lana R. Reigart, 76, of Manchester died February 5, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Paul N. Reigart, Jr. Mr. and Mrs. Reigart were married for 45 years prior to his death in 2006.
Born August 8, 1943 in Stoverstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Chronister) Gingerich.
Lana is survived by her 4 sons, Brian K. and his wife, Karen Reigart of Dallastown, Jeffery L. Reigart of York, Matthew P. and his wife, Sue Reigart of Manchester, and Barry W. and his wife, Diana Reigart of Franklintown; 2 daughters, Brenda L. and her husband, Jeffrey Lemkelde of Manchester and Linda R. and her husband, Keith Wagner of York Springs; 7 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gloria Anderson of York and Carol Berkheimer of York; and her mother-in-law, Hazel V. Trimmer of Dallastown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gingerich and 2 sisters, Donna Glatfelter and Betty Fogle.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with the Rev. I. Kelly Shifflett officiating. A viewing will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020