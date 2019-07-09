|
Lanny R. Stoner, Sr.
Red Lion - On Saturday, July 06, 2019, Lanny R. Stoner, Sr., 80, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Evelyn M. Stoner. He was born on September 18, 1938 in Spry, PA to the late Eva (Hengst) and Richard Stoner, Sr.
Lanny was a truck driver for Mrs. Smith's Pie Company for 35 years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; and the Red Lion Bible Church. He enjoyed his trips to Penn State where he would visit the creamery and looked forward to Mondays and Fridays, where he would meet up with his buddies for coffee and breakfast. He enjoyed going hunting with his son and grandson, and savored the time he was able to spend with his entire family.
Lanny is survived by one son, Lanny Stoner, Jr. and his wife, Christine; two daughters, Tamara "Tammy" Runkle and her husband, Troy, and Wendy Jo Simpson and her husband, Timothy; seven grandchildren, Lauren Miles, Andrew Stoner, Nathan Simpson, Keith Simpson, Tyler Runkle, Ashley Stoner and Mason Simpson; seven great-grandchildren, Laney Mae, Miles, Olivia, Brady, Jackson, Tatum and Korbin; eleven siblings, Ruth Ecker, Kathryn Stine, Shirley Hetrick, Shelva Powers, Beatrice Mummert, Richard Stoner, Jr., Joyce Killmer, Donald Stoner, Carol Ann Geesey, Deborah Altland, and Darlene Waltersdorff. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and one brother, Bobby Stoner.
Public viewing will be from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 11 at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 12. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Rev. Steven Schmuck and Rev. Dr. Edwin Zeiders will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society (Central PA Chapter), 2040 Linglestown Rd., Ste. 104, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 9, 2019