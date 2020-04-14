Services
Larose Dietz


1924 - 2020
Larose Dietz Obituary
Larose Dietz

York - Larose P. Dietz Rutter, 95 passed away April 10, 2020 at 2:20 pm in York. She was born Sept. 14, 1924 in Windsor, York Co. She was the daughter of Irma Dietz and was raised by her grandparents, Mason and Emma Dietz. She was the wife of William R. Rutter, who passed away in Feb. 1999.

Raised during the depression, her first job was at the Cherry Top in York at the age of 15. During the 2nd World War, she was employed at York Shipley as an inspector of large gun parts. Later, she was employed at the former Dutch Club and Lincoln Woods in York. Because of her gracious personality, her customers would come in and request her specifically. Always a people person, in later years she was employed at Boscov's in the gift wrapping dept. She loved animals and enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a member of Dallastown American Legion Post 605 auxiliary.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Heiss and three sons, Mark Rutter, Randy Rutter and Vincent Martini of York; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson.

Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. is in charge of funeral arrangements. Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
